Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,352 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 1,064,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 527,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

