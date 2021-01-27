Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Declares Dividend of €0.18

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STCK opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.11. The firm has a market cap of £564.80 million and a PE ratio of 18.90. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.50 ($3.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

