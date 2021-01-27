STK Price Tops $0.0010 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, STK has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $350,937.58 and $29,265.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.96 or 0.00900367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.15 or 0.04447676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017875 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK (CRYPTO:STK) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official website is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.