Stirling Industries (LON:STRL) Shares Down 41.8%

Stirling Industries Plc (LON:STRL) fell 41.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.90 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56). 5,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

Stirling Industries Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm focuses on investing in businesses in manufacturing, engineering, industrial and building and construction sector. It considers investments primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, or North America. It prefers to invest in companies with enterprise values between £100 million ($132.64 million) and £750 million ($994.77 million) and borrowing equates not more than 2.5 times of EBITDA.

