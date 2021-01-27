Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $941.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

