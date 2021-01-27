Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded down $5.16 on Wednesday, reaching $157.39. The company had a trading volume of 338,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,549. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

