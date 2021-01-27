Sterneck Capital Management LLC Invests $914,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

REET stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

