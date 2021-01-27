STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $118,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,533,000 after buying an additional 93,578 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $5.38 on Wednesday, hitting $187.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average of $176.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

