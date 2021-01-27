STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to announce sales of $795.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $805.00 million. STERIS posted sales of $774.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

STE opened at $193.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.61.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 169,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in STERIS by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

