Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
STLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of STLA opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.50.
About Stellantis
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.
Read More: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.