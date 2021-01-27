Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion.

About Stellantis

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

