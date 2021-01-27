State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETH opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $613.30 million, a P/E ratio of 163.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

