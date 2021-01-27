State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 828 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

