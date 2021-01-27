State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,860 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 606,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 45.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 812.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

