State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,360 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 40.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $608.87 million, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $44.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,340 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

