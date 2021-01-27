State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Navient were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Navient by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

