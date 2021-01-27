State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

