Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 43,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

