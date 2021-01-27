Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of 28-29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.49 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

SBUX stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.