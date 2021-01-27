Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of 28-29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.49 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.
SBUX stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.
In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.