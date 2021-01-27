Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.50 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

SBUX stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,993,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

