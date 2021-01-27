Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

