Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37.
In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
