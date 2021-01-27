Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) (LON:STA) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) (LON:STA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.10. Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 50,259 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 million and a PE ratio of 0.05.

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) Company Profile (LON:STA)

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. The company holds 23% interest in the Perlak project located in Northern Sumatra. It also provides oilfield services. The company was formerly known as Range Resources Limited and changed its name to Star Phoenix Group Ltd.in March 1984.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.