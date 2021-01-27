STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 381.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

