STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 381.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.
Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
