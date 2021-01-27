STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.74

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.74 and last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 3178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.87 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,781 shares of company stock worth $8,529,266. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

