S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

