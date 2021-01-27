Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,995 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80.

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45.

On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66.

SQ traded down $6.71 on Wednesday, reaching $202.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,849,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 321.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.08.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,255 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

