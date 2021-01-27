Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Boosted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,218 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 296,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

