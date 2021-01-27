Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

