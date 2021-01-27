Spinnaker Trust Takes $251,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

