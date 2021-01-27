Spinnaker Trust Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,517 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

