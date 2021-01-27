Spinnaker Trust Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 250,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

