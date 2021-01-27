Spinnaker Trust Has $398,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Shares of TT opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

