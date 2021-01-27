Spinnaker Trust Buys New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

