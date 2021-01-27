SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading Down 5.3%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 2,265,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,337,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of SPI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.