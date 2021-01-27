Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading Down 14.2%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price fell 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.36. 2,756,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,639,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock has a market cap of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

