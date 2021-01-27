SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.75

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.75 and last traded at $194.47, with a volume of 509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.