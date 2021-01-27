SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Position Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.