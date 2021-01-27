SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $158.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

