SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,028. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54.

