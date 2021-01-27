SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

