SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after buying an additional 79,224 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,774 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,076,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 874,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 802,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.