SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 429,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108,968 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,130 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,268,000.

FLRN opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

