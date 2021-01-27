SparkPoint Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,338,905,283 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

