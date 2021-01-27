S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Horan Capital Management

Horan Capital Management lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 193.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.1% of Horan Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in S&P Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

SPGI stock traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

