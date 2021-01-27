S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Management

Horan Capital Management raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 193.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 3.1% of Horan Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $8.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

