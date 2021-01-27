Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Change Path LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 128,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

