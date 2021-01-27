Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 780 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

