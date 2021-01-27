Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

API has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

