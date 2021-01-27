Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Triumph Group by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 192,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.