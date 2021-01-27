Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCR opened at $294.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $297.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.