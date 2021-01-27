Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,139 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10,100.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 191.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

